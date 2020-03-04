BritBox resurrects Spitting Image

BritBox UK has announced the service’s first original commission; a new series of the multi-BAFTA-winning, multi-Emmy-nominated Spitting Image.

The satirical comedy originally ran for a total of 18 seasons between 1984 and 1996, and will return this autumn on the BritBox SVoD platform, with original Spitting Image co-creator Roger Law back leading the show’s creative team.



Produced by Avalon (The Russell Howard Hour, Taskmaster, Catastrophe), development of the puppets is already underway with Dominic Cummings, James Corden, Donald Trump, RuPaul, Boris Johnson, Beyoncé, Elon Musk, Harry & Meghan, Bernie Sanders, Prince Andrew, Adele, and Vladimir Putin all lined up to fall under the show’s satirical gaze. A team of writers and voice artists are currently being assembled to drive a new wave of ‘public service satire’.

In keeping with the original production methods, some scripts will be written and new puppets made close to delivery to ensure each week’s episode is as topical as possible.

Reemah Sakaan, Group Director ITV SVOD and Chief Creative & Brand Officer BritBox said: “We cannot wait to bring back Spitting Image. BritBox is the natural home for the sharpest satirical wit and craft in the UK industry. The timing couldn’t be better to present a new series on a new service with a uniquely British point of view.”

Kevin Lygo, BritBox Originals Creative Chief and ITV’s Director of TV, added: “We are thrilled that BritBox can provide the opportunity for British creativity to truly run wild, and we are looking forward to enticing new subscribers with the new series and service.”

Law commented: “I’ve refused to resuscitate Spitting Image for years but when my pension ran out and my palm was crossed with silver what could an old man do? The new Spitting Image will be global through a uniquely British eye, it will be more outrageous, audacious and salacious than the previous incarnation. With scandalous scripts and A-List characters, it will be the people’s programme! When Dominic Cummings finally gets the boot, Spitting Image will give him a job. We’ve always employed weirdos and are sure Dom will be a great asset, he seems to hate politicians as much as we do. We will take back control from the likes of BoJo, Trump, Harry & Meghan, Elon Musk, and Kim Kardashian. We will be dazzled and amazed by Jurgen Klopp & Beyonce, we will have regular weather updates from our roving reporter Greta Thunberg. The timing is right, the puppets are ready, the people have spoken. And the message for the doomsayers and gloomsters is, this autumn we will get BritBox done.”

Jon Thoday, Executive Producer at Avalon, said: “With the world becoming an ever smaller place I am delighted BritBox have the ambition to keep the UK at the centre of international satire.”

BritBox subscribers will be able to watch Spitting Image exclusively on the service from autumn 2020, and a second series will follow in 2021.