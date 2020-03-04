Sky bundles Netflix in Ultimate TV package

March 4, 2020
Sky has launched Sky Ultimate TV on its Sky Q platform, a bundle that it says brings together every episode of the biggest Sky shows and Netflix for what the pay-TV operator calls an “unbeatable” £25 (€28.68) a month suggesting subscribers won’t find them together for less anywhere else.

“With the launch of Sky Ultimate TV, all our customers will get the most talked-about shows from Sky TV and Netflix for an unbeatable £25 a month,” declared Liz Wynn, Managing Director, Sky TV. “From Save Me to The Crown, you’ll get all the episodes whenever you want them, all in one place on our award-winning Sky Q box.”

Earlier this week, Sky also announced that the Disney+ streaming service will be available via Sky Q when it rolls out on March 24th.


