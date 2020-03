Spain: Mediapro revenue down 7.5%

Mediapro saw its revenues fall by 7.5 per cent in 2019 to €1817 billion as a result of the end the football TV rights contract.

The company ended the year with a debt of €727 million, while its EBITDA was €224 million. Mediapro invested €80 million last year in its international expansion and setting up the production TV company The Mediapro Studio involved in 37 TV productions in Spain, Italy, Finland, Mexico, Colombia, Argentine and Chile.