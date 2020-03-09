Movistar to distribute Disney+ in Spain

The Walt Disney Company Iberia and multiplay telco Telefónica have confirmed that Movistar will be the strategic distributor for the launch of Disney+ in Spain. Adding Disney’s SVoD service builds upon a long-standing relationship between the companies, and presents a unique opportunity for Movistar+ subscribers. Movistar+ now adds the strength of Disney’s films and original series to its line up of original content.

“After years of a strong relationship between Telefónica and Disney, we are excited to announce this alliance,” declared Emilio Gayo, Telefónica Spain CEO. “Disney + enriches the experience of Movistar customers, with exceptional storytelling from five incredible Disney brands. This agreement reinforces our strategy of always offering our customers the best original content.”

“We’re delighted to have Telefónica on board for the launch of Disney+,” added Added Jan Koeppen, President, The Walt Disney Company EMEA. “This marks an exciting new era of entertainment featuring premium content across our portfolio of brands, and we can’t wait for Movistar customers to experience it.”

Disney offers fans of all ages the best of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, as well as the new Disney+ Originals: original films, entertainment programmes, documentaries and series produced for the streaming service. At its launch, more than 25 exclusive Originals, 500 movies and 300 series will be available on the platform.

In the next few days, Movistar will give details on how customers will enjoy Disney+ and the integration in the commercial offer.