Sky Italia sees 10% revenue growth

Sky Italia closed the financial year to June 30th 2019 with €3.29 billion in revenues, up 10 per cent on the previous year.

However, in the same period, costs increased by almost €500 million, mainly due to the acquisition of the TV rights for the Champions League and Serie A for the three-year period 2018-2021. This caused a negative operating result of almost €74 million, while the loss was €41 million, compared to almost €100 million in profit for 2018.

On a positive note, subscribers increased to 5.19 million, from 4.85 million in 2018, according to figures in daily Italia Oggi

Residential subscriptions (equal to 4.53 million) brought in €2.61 billion (+7.1 per cent), while advertising revenue reached €261.57 million (+6.7 per cent). An additional €133.5 million came from the resale of content, €76.8 million from installation and rentals, €152.3 million were other revenues, while €35.4 million came from PPV.

Sky Italia’s main terrestrial TV channel TV8 achieved revenues of €65 million (+6.3 per cent) and a net profit of €2.62 million, slightly down year-on-year.

The Sky Go service was activated by over 3 million users.