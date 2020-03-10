The Mandalorian to make UK debut in Cineworld

The Disney+ streaming service rolls out in the UK in just 2 weeks. But before that, The Mandalorian – perhaps the most-anticipated content on the new platform – will make its debut in special screenings at Cineworlds across the UK.

On March 17th, a week before the offical launch of Disney+, 100 Cineworlds (all except Glasgow IMAX and Dublin) will screen the first two episodes of the first ever live-action Star Wars series, exclusively for Cineworld Unlimited customers.



The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire in the Star Wars universe, and before the emergence of the First Order. Viewers will follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy – far from the authority of the New Republic.

The Mandalorian debuted late last year in territories where the Disney+ service first rolled out (US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Netherlands), but the UK has had to wait to patiently to cast its eyeballs upon the series. Legally at least. It’s proven a hit with viewers and critics (and meme creators) who have already seen it, currently holding a 95 per cent rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.