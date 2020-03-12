Lesser leaves AT&T Xandr

Brian Lesser, who headed AT&T’s Xandr advanced advertising unit, has quit according to US reports. Xandr is AT&T’s effort to monetise its television and media properties, including DirecTV and Time Warner.

Lesser joined AT&T three years ago from media buying giant GroupM.

Xandr had been buying companies in order to boost its advanced advertising capabilities including AppNexus and Clypd.

The company recently announced that The Walt Disney Company and AMC Networks had agreed to use the Xandr Invest platform to target commercials on their linear TV networks.