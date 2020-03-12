Report: Theatrical, home ent market tops $100bn

The global entertainment market in 2019 topped $100 billion (€88.81bn) for the first time ever, reaching $101 billion, according to a new report from the Motion Picture Association. The 2019 international box office also surpassed $30 billion for the first time. Meanwhile, global home/mobile entertainment continued its explosive growth, reaching $58.8 billion.

“The film, television, and streaming industry continues to transform at breakneck pace, and this report shows that audiences are the big winners,” said Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association. “Most importantly, our industry continues to innovate and deliver great storytelling for movie and TV fans — where, when, and how they want it.”

The 2019 THEME Report is a comprehensive analysis and survey of the theatrical and home/mobile entertainment market environment. It provides in-depth analysis of how the film, television, and streaming content industry performed in 2019, as well as an audience demographic survey. This year’s expanded study includes new data on mobile viewing habits of audiences in the United States, including the frequency and time spent on mobile devices viewing film and television content.

The international box office, outside the US and Canada, reached another record high at $30.8 billion. Eight markets had box office totals of $1 billion or more.

The US/Canada box office was $11.4 billion in 2019. More than three-quarters of the population, or 268 million people, went to the cinema at least once in 2019, which is slightly up from 2018 levels. Other important, domestic theatrical findings include:

Per capita attendance was highest among the 12-17 (4.9 tickets sold per person) and 18-24-year-old (4.7) age groups in 2019, proving that young people can drive box office success. It was also highest among the Hispanic/Latino (4.7) and Asian (4.1) ethnicity groups.

The gender composition of 2019 audiences was split evenly among men and women.

The typical moviegoer bought 4.6 tickets per year in 2019.

In 2019, the global home/mobile entertainment market reached $58.8 billion, representing a 14 per cent increase compared to 2018. In the United States, it increased to $25.2 billion in 2019, up eight per cent year over year. This growth has been driven by the digital market, with the US market up 18 per cent and the international market up 29 per cent from 2018.

Other home/mobile entertainment findings include: