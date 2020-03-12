Spain: More free data and TV offers during COVID-19

From David Del Valle in Madrid
March 12, 2020
  •   
  •   
  •   

Spanish telcos Movistar, Orange, Vodafone and MásMóvil are giving more broadband data and TV packages for free during the coronavirus quarantine, following Telefónica’s example.

Orange will give 30 GB for free to ‘Love’ and ‘Go’ subscribers for a month. Also, the childrens TV package Infantil Max will be available at no extra cost. In addition, it will add more educational content and services targeted at teachers and pupils.

Vodafone will give its childrens package Peque TV for free, and unlimited data for all small and medium businesses.

MásMóvil is offering the streaming service Sky TV free for 3 months.


  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. Vodafone Spain pay-TV free for a year
  2. Spain: Vodafone offers free Seriesfan to slow subs loss
  3. Spain: Orange offers free summer football
  4. Spain: Movistar best, MásMóvil worst for broadband
  5. Vodafone Spain offers free Netflix for 6 months

You must be logged in to post a comment Login