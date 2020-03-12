Spain: More free data and TV offers during COVID-19

Spanish telcos Movistar, Orange, Vodafone and MásMóvil are giving more broadband data and TV packages for free during the coronavirus quarantine, following Telefónica’s example.

Orange will give 30 GB for free to ‘Love’ and ‘Go’ subscribers for a month. Also, the childrens TV package Infantil Max will be available at no extra cost. In addition, it will add more educational content and services targeted at teachers and pupils.

Vodafone will give its childrens package Peque TV for free, and unlimited data for all small and medium businesses.

MásMóvil is offering the streaming service Sky TV free for 3 months.