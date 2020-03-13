Football Summit & eSports Focus 2020 postponed

SVG Europe has decided to postpone Football Summit 2020 and eSports Focus until later in the year.

The events were both due to take place on March 31st at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin. A new date for the events will be announced in due course.

SVG Europe chairman Alessandro Reitano said: “With the impact of the coronavirus being felt around Europe, the decision to postpone was made as a precautionary measure to mitigate the health and safety risk for everyone involved in the eSports Focus and Football Summit. At the same time, with many speakers and delegates now unable to attend due to corporate travel restrictions, it also takes into account our perception that the quality of the event can no longer be guaranteed. By making a decision now, SVG Europe hopes to also provide some certainty for sponsors, delegates and speakers alike during what is a very fluid and fast-changing situation.”

SVG Europe general manager, Joe Hosken, added: “Having already postponed the Nordic Summit in Bergen on the advice of the local health authority in Norway, we had hoped to continue with Football Summit and eSports Focus. But it has become increasingly clear in recent days that asking people to travel during a global health crisis is not the right thing to do. The safety, security and good health of participants at SVG Europe events is of the highest priority.

“Our experienced editorial team remains on hand every day to cover all industry news and announcements via our newsletter, website, podcasts, video, social media and mobile app to communicate all relevant messages to the industry we serve,” added Hosken.