OLED is winning for LG Display

Data from Maeil Business Korea says that LG Display’s global market share of OLED panel output has topped 10 per cent for the first time.

This is a first time for any fabrication plant to achieve such a mark. Indeed, for the first time in Q4 last year, LG Display has accelerated migration to flexible displays from its loss-making and low margin liquid crystal display (LCD) business.

The numbers were confirmed by research from Omdia (the former IHS Markit) which agreed that the South Korean electronics giant has a 10.8 per cent market share in terms of OLED production for cellular phones screens, and having made a huge jump from 2.1 per cent in Q3.

LG Display says that these OLED panels are now responsible for 36 percent of its entire revenue last year.

LG’s TV division has just introduced its new line-up of OLED displays with a wide number of 8K units (incorporating its Alpha 9 Generation 3 AI processor) designed – says LG – to “heighten viewers’ sense of immersion”. Sizes for its Gallery GX versions go to 77” while the 8K models go to 88”. However, LG has yet to reveal prices.