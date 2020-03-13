Pluto TV: 55+ content partnerships for LatAm launch

Pluto TV, the ad-supported streaming platform, has entered into partnerships with over 55 major media and content providers, ahead of its launch Latin America later this month.

Pluto TV says that its Latin America version will offer “a diverse slate of programming tailored to the region with hit television series and award-winning movies, across a variety of genres including reality, anime, lifestyle, competitions, nature, true crime and kids’ content”.

At launch, Pluto TV in Latin America will include 24 live, linear channels curated thematically into categories including Movies, Entertainment, Curiosity, Lifestyle and Kids. Viewers will be able to stream blockbuster movies like the Star Trek franchise and feature films such as The Big Wedding, Chef, Blue Valentine, Snowpiercer, The Immigrant and The Lincoln Lawyer. In addition Pluto TV will stream critically acclaimed series like Broadchurch, The Honourable Woman, Steven Spielberg Presents Taken, Montecristo, Daria and Naruto, competition shows and sports programming. Non-scripted content explores people, places and cultures across the globe as they relate to true crime, animals & nature, realities and fan-favorites like MasterChef, Food, Booze, & Tattoos, and Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations.

Kids will be able to watch popular cartoons including Babar, Caillou, Sonic the Hedgehog, Gullah Gullah Island, Grossology, Bob the Builder, Rescue Heroes, CatDog and Rugrats All Grown Up and more.

“We are thrilled to have these amazing quality content partners supporting the launch of Pluto TV in Latin America,” said Eduardo Arias, Senior Director of Content Partnerships. “We look forward to working with them, bringing new partners on board, and offering our audiences diverse and engaging content.”

Some of the content partners to be featured on Pluto TV in Latin America include A2 Filmes, All3Media, BBC Studios, Big Media, Blue Ant Media, Castalia, CDC International, Cineflix, Cisneros Media, Combate Americas, DRG, Endemol Shine, FilmRise, Fremantle, Glory Sports, Hard Knocks Fighting, Hearst, Impact Wrestling, Inverleigh, Kinpil, Latin Angels, Leda Films, Legendary Entertainment, Life Design, Lionsgate, Marvista, MPI Media, MTV, Nelvana, New Dominion, Nick Jr, Nickelodeon, Off The Fence, Otro.com, Paramount, Polar Star, Pongalo, Sabbatical Entertainment, Samuel Goldwyn, Sonar Entertainment, Sony Pictures Television, Spanglish Movies, Telefe, Televix, The Asylum, TV Azteca, VIP 2000, Viz Media, Wildbrain and World Poker Tour.

Pluto TV Latin America will be available by the end of March in seventeen countries, including Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Paraguay, El Salvador, Uruguay, and Venezuela; while in Brazil it will arrive at the end of the year.

The service can be streamed from its website, applications to download on iOS and Android devices, and after launch will also be available through local pay-tv operators or mobile phone service providers.