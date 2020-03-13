RTL takes 50% stake in Groupe M6’s Bedrock

Groupe M6 is to open up the equity in its Bedrock streaming platform and RTL Group – in turn the main shareholder of M6 – will take a 50 per cent stake. The platform is already used for the streaming of many RTL branded channels.

The companies say Bedrock’s capital may further be opened up to other shareholders.

M6 first streamed catch up in 2008 developing Bedrock. The business is lead by Jonas Engwall, previously SVP Global Operations Management VOD for RTL.

From June 2020, the Bedrock platform will also be used by the Salto SVoD service from TF1, France Télévisions and M6.