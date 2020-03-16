Disney+ free for 6 months on O2

O2 has announced a new agreement with Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer & International segment to become the exclusive UK mobile network distributor for Disney+, the SVoD service from Disney that launches on March 24th.

Customers new to O2 or those upgrading their pay monthly contract will be able to get six months of Disney+ for free. Customers not ready for an upgrade can add it to their current plan for £5.99 a month, and O2 will knock £2 a month off their bill

The service will launch over 500 movies, more than 350 TV series and a slate of 26 exclusive Disney+ Originals across iconic entertainment brands including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

Mark Evans, CEO of O2, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Disney to bring these incredible shows and movies to our customers, demonstrating that there are more reasons than ever to join the UK’s No.1 network.”

Jan Koeppen, President of The Walt Disney Company EMEA, added: We’re delighted to work with the award-winning mobile network O2 on the UK launch of Disney+, which represents a new chapter in the way Disney delivers our timeless stories to fans.”

Subscribers can watch the Disney+ experience across mobile and connected TV devices, including gaming consoles, streaming media players, and smart TVs. With Disney+ customers can create up to seven different user profiles, with unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices, Subscribers will also be able to enjoy commercial-free viewing and stream across four screens simultaneously with a wide selection of 4K and HDR titles (around 50 at launch).