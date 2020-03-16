No ANGA COM this year

This year’s ANGA COM Exhibition & Conference has been cancelled. The event was scheduled to start on May 12th, but has predictably become another victim of the Coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the orgainsers said: “Unfortunately, we have to inform you today that ANGA COM Exhibition & Conference cannot take place as planned mid-May but has to be postponed to next year. The new date for the event is 8 to 10 June 2021 in Cologne/Germany.”

Advanced-Television’s VIRTEX is preparing to launch to serve as a virtual exhibition portal, so that companies in the Digital Media Delivery (DMD) sector can continue to present their new products and solutions to the marketplace and continue to communicate through the cloud.