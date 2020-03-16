Spanish networks saturate with Covid-19 use

The main Spanish telcos – Movistar, Orange, Vodafone, MásMóvil and Euskaltel – have warned of saturation on the networks as a result of their massive use during the quarantine period.

In a joint press release, the telcos said that “the IP networks are experiencing a 40 per cent rise in the traffic, whereas the use of mobile voice is rising 50 per cent and 25 per cent the data”.

The telcos have recommended the viewers use Netflix and similar streaming services at night and in a responsible manner. They have also recommended not to download files or videos which are not necessary.