Eurovison Song Contest cancelled

The Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam has been cancelled due to Covid-19.

The EBU, NPO, NOS, AVROTROS and the City of Rotterdam said they will continue a conversation regarding the hosting of the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021.

In a statement, the organisers said: “We would ask people to bear with us while we work through the ramifications of this unprecedented decision and patiently await any further news in the coming days and weeks. We would like to pay tribute to all the host broadcaster team in the Netherlands and our 41 Members who have worked so hard on planning this year’s event”

“We are all as heartbroken as they are that the Eurovision Song Contest will not be able to be staged in May and know that the whole Eurovision family, across the world, will continue to provide love and support for each other at this difficult time.”