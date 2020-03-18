Sky offers cinema releases in homes

Sky has revealed steps it is taking to help give customers the best possible service during these challenging times.

Stephen van Rooyen, EVP & CEO, Sky UK and Europe said: “We’re working hard at Sky to make sure we continue to look after our customers. We’re also introducing some things to help make life a little easier for anyone at home trying to work, stay connected to loved ones, or keep the family entertained.”

Sky has partnered with NBCUniversal to make a range of movies available to rent at home through Sky Store, on the same day as the global premieres. This will begin with DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls World Tour on April 6th. This is the first-time customers have been able to rent NBCUniversal movies as soon as they hit cinemas. On March 20th, The Hunt, The Invisible Man and Emma will also be available on-demand on Sky Store, following their recent release in cinemas.

With people likely to be spending more time at home in the coming months, Sky added it is also doing a few extra things to make the TV experience even better and making sure the Broadband, Talk and Mobile services are as reliable as they can possible be. These steps include: