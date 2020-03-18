Sky offers cinema releases in homes

March 18, 2020
Sky has revealed steps it is taking to help give customers the best possible service during these challenging times.

Stephen van Rooyen, EVP & CEO, Sky UK and Europe said: “We’re working hard at Sky to make sure we continue to look after our customers. We’re also introducing some things to help make life a little easier for anyone at home trying to work, stay connected to loved ones, or keep the family entertained.”

Sky has partnered with NBCUniversal to make a range of movies available to rent at home through Sky Store, on the same day as the global premieres.  This will begin with DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls World Tour on April 6th. This is the first-time customers have been able to rent NBCUniversal movies as soon as they hit cinemas. On March 20th, The Hunt, The Invisible Man and Emma will also be available on-demand on Sky Store, following their recent release in cinemas.

With people likely to be spending more time at home in the coming months, Sky added it is also doing a few extra things to make the TV experience even better and making sure the Broadband, Talk and Mobile services are as reliable as they can possible be. These steps include:

  • Sky Go Extra will be available to all customers for free, so busy homes will have access to Sky TV on three screens at the same time
  • Calls to UK landlines at any time of day will be free for existing Sky Talk customers from this weekend to the end of April
  • All Sky Mobile customers will get a 10GB data boost into their Piggybanks, free of charge. This can be shared across all the SIMs on the account
  • Call centres and engineers will prioritise the needs of existing customers to ensure their service keeps running smoothly
  • The Broadband, Talk and Mobile networks have been designed to handle high traffic peaks at all times of the day and night, and Sky’s network engineers are working hard to ensure they are tested, monitored and improved 24/7
  • YouTube kids and Disney+ will be coming to Sky Q in the coming weeks, to give families even more entertainment choices

 


