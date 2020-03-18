SportsPro Live postponed

SportsPro Live has joined the long list of events postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. The event was due to take place at London’s Olympic Park from April 27th.

In a statement, the organisers said: “After careful consideration, and having closely monitored the ongoing impact of the Coronavirus in line with the UK Government’s latest recommendations, SportsPro has taken the difficult decision to postpone SportsPro Live […] Amid continued uncertainty as to the spread and evolving impact of the Coronavirus, the decision has been taken with the safety and wellbeing of our colleagues, partners, attendees and communities being our main priority.”

“We are currently reviewing alternative dates later in the year and want to limit the amount of disruption involved for all by giving updates with as much notice as possible. We also appreciate that many of you will be facing your own challenges in light of this unprecedented situation.”