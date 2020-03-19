Canal+ channels unencrypted on French STBs

Canal+ Group has announced its pay-TV channels Canal+, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Cinéma, Canal+ Séries and Canal+ Family are to be unencrypted on all French set-top-boxes. Additionally, all subscribers will have full access to all movies, series, youth and documentaries packages during the Covid-19 crisis and French lockdown. However, the Canal+ DTT signal is remaining encrypted.

Operator Orange has also announced its OCS and youth channels are available to all its TV subscribers, whilst SFR has increased content in its youth and entertainment packages to all fixed telephone subscribers.

Meanwhile, archives preservation Institute INA has announced its new streaming platform, Madelen, set to replace former offering INA Premium, will be accessible on a non-limited basis for the next three months. Madelen aggregates 13,000 episodes of TV and radio content.