Japan: NTT Docomo launching 5G services next week

NTT Docomo will launch its 5G services on a commercial basis in Japan on March 25th. At the time of launch, the service will achieve a maximum data rate of 3.4 Gbps and in June the downlink will increase to a maximum 4.1 Gbps.

Docomo’s 5G coverage will encompass some 150 locations nationwide initially and then expand to all prefectures by June. More than 500 cities are expected to have access to Docomo’s 5G service by March 2021.

Customers who purchase a 5G-compatible smartphone from Docomowill be able to choose between two types of billing plans according to their data needs.

At launch, Docomos line-up of 5G-compatible devices will include seven models in the Docomo Smartphone series and a mobile Wi-Fi router. All models will be compatible with Docomo’s existing LTE network.

Going forward, Docomo is committed to steadily expanding and enhancing its 5G network service to create new value for society and to make customers’ lives more convenient and fulfilling.