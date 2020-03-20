Canal+ ordered to return to encryption

Media regulator CSA has ordered Canal+ to return to encrypted broadcasts in France. Earlier this week, Canal+ CEO Maxime Saada said the pay-TV broadcaster would go in the clear during the Coronavirus outbreak.

However, the CSA subsequently received complaints from French commercial channels TF1 and M6, accusing Canal of unfair competition.

The CSA has now said that Cana;+ must return to encrypted broadcasts on March 31st, some 15 days earlier than originally mapped out.