Netgem TV goes free for 3 months

Customers from Netgem’s network of ultrafast and rural broadband providers across the UK and Ireland can now benefit from a free, three-month, subscription to Netgem TV. Additionally, those customers who upgrade to Fibre and TV, will be able to benefit from Amazon Prime services for a year.

It is expected that around 250,000 households can benefit from the offer. Netgem TV offers programmes across all genres offered by the public broadcasters (BBC, iPlayer, ITV hub, All4, My5 and UKTV Play), as well as an abundance of extra kids content from the likes of YouTube Kids and Hopster.

Sylvain Thevenot, Managing Director of Netgem TV, has commented: “We are very excited to be in the position to announce this offer and work closely with our broadband partners to offer customers an opportunity to access the widest possible range of content when they will most be needing it.”



Steve Leighton, CEO of Voneus, has added: “In the world we live in, access to broadband is becoming increasingly important and it is the local ISPs that are helping those in less communicated areas secure this access. We are particularly thrilled about the opportunity to launch this new offer along with Netgem TV, as it is a way of reinforcing our commitment with customers in providing strong TV packages with wider content available, especially in times like these when more time is being spent at home.”

The offer is available immediately through a customer’s internet service provider and for Netgem TV customers that have purchased the box via Amazon in the past 30-days.