Rakuten TV adds over 150 free titles

Rakuten TV is extending its catalogue within its Free section. The platform said it wants to accompany people at home who are looking for entertainment, by offering over 150 movies at no cost to audiences across Europe through its AVoD channel.

The extended free catalogue on Rakuten TV will feature animated titles such as Back To The Sea and Snowflake: The White Gorilla. For drama fans, there are movies such as Ides of March, In The Name Of The King, Knowing and Brooklyn´s Finest. And action fans can stream titles including The Expatriate and Bangkok Dangerous.

Additionally, viewers will also be able to access further free content in the Free section, which includes the newly launched Kids TV channel dedicated to children’s entertainment content, which contains titles such as Shaun The Sheep, Molang and Glumpers, and Rakuten Stories, the channel which compiles Rakuten TV´s exclusive and original content. Among this content Rakuten TV users will find documentaries about some of the world’s biggest sports personalities, including the official TV series of world-renowned football club FC Barcelona in Matchday – Inside FC Barcelona, Inside Kilian Jornet and MessiCirque, which blends the magic of Cirque du Soleil and the world´s best football player Messi in an extraordinary show as documented in this behind the scenes feature. Plus, the highly anticipated documentary about the football legend Iniesta, Andrés Iniesta – The Unexpected Hero, which is soon to be released for free on the platform.