Analyst: APAC to add 45m pay-TV subs

The Asia Pacific pay-TV sector is the most vibrant in the world, with subscribers up by 45 million and revenues up by $1.40 billion over the next five years, according to analyst firm Digital TV Research’s Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Forecasts report, which suggests that pay-TV penetration will stay at around 69 per cent.

China and India together will account for 80 per cent of the region’s 676 million pay-TV subscribers by 2025. India will add 24 million pay-TV subscribers over the next five years. However, China will peak in 2021 with a slow decline thereafter. OTT penetration and competition will remain much higher in China than in India.

“Much of this subscriber growth is down to the number of TV households increasing by 65 million between 2019 and 2025 to 978 million as populations rise and disposable income climbs,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “The region’s population is 4 billion – more than half of the world’s total.”