Spain: Private TV SOS on TV ad fall

UTECA, the Association that groups together the main private TV channels in Spain, has urged the government to take action to mitigate the “drastic fall” in TV ad revenues as a result of Covid-19.

In a statement, UTECA pointed out the “paradox” the TV sector is experiencing with a 40 per cent growth in the TV consumption, with over 5 hours per person a day in front of the TV, but with “an alarming fall” of TV ad spend. “The drop in ad investment is over 45 per cent since the start of quarantine”, warned the Association.

For UTECA; the Government must implement “a number of specific measures that mitigate the debacle in the sector that allows to stabilise our staff at this critical moment”, adding that the TV channels will continue broadcasting and strengthening news programmes highly demanded by the viewers right now.

Among the measures, UTECA has demanded to be exempted from financing RTVE in the next two quarters, as well as being exempted from financing 50 per cent European TV productions. In addition, UTECA has asked the government to fund advertising campaigns on the TV channels from public bodies, as well as fiscal aid and subsidies to finance the DTT migration.