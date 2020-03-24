Report: Covid-19 “watershed moment” for AVoD platforms

The coronavirus is by far the most significant theme to affect the technology industry in 2020, and traditional TV will be disrupted heavily – with casualties including audience-based talk shows and live sport.
SVoD streamers such as Netflix will not see huge profit surges because existing users pay a flat fee, and increased viewing hours will do nothing more than strain their servers, according to GlobalData, a data and analytics company.
Danyaal Rashid, Thematic Analyst at GlobalData, says: “New services such as Disney+ will scale up their subscriber numbers significantly. Covid-19 may represent a watershed moment where free-to-access, ad-based VoD services come to the fore. AVoD platforms make revenue based on the number of ads consumed, so increased viewing hours equals increased sales.”
