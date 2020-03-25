Comscore: US in-home data usage surges

Research from Comscore shows how in-home data usage has jumped as millions more people work from home and at least 70 per cent of American schools have shut down amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Comscore’s Total Home Panel data, average in-home data usage is up 18 per cent so far in March 2020 vs. the same amount of time in March 2019 (March 1-17, 2019 vs. March 1-17, 2020). The most notable device-level data usage increases seen in March thus far are for mobile phones, smart speakers, connected TVs and streaming boxes/sticks. These increases are likely attributable to more Americans using the internet on their phones to work from home and all family members interacting with more streaming media while staying home.

“If the current quarantines continue across the country, we expect this upward data usage trend to continue, as consumers shift their work, school, information gathering, shopping and entertainment habits amidst the Covid-19 crisis,” said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore.