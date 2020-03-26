Croatia postpones DVB-T2/HEVC switchover

Croatia has postponed the deadline for the ending of DVB-T/MPEG-2 broadcasting and for the complete transition to DVB-T2/HEVC for at least 6 months.

The decision, announced by the Croatian Regulatory Agency for Networking Activities (HAKOM), was due to the epidemiological measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

The initial target date for the switchover to DVB-T2/HEVC was June 4th.

Terrestrial TV viewers in Croatia can continue watching TV channels in both standards (DVB-T/MPEG-2 and DVB-T2/HEVC) until the final transition date, which should be sometime between the end of November of the beginning of December 2020.

The exact date will be announced by the regulator in time.

Meanwhile, Hakom’s Council will decide on the modification of all necessary licences for use of the radio frequency spectrum for terrestrial TV under the same conditions.

The DVB-T2/HEVC signal currently covers 97 per cent of the Croatian population and this broadcasting standard is used for national DTT multiplex 2.