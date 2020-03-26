MWC refunds – zero if pull out before shutdown

The GSMA has outlined the financial compensation package for the cancellation of MWC Barcelona 2020 due to Coronavirus.

Companies are eligible for credit towards future events or a partial cash refund – but only if they weren’t among those that dropped out before the show was officially cancelled. Smaller exhibitors are being offered a full cash refund.

GMSA said it believes the package “demonstrates genuine goodwill and also ensures the longevity and sustainability of the GSMA and MWC series of events”.

Clients who spent under £5,000 (€5,600) are eligible for a full cash refund of 2020 fees paid or a cumulative fees credit of 125 per cent over three years.

Clients who spent above £5,000 can get a cash refund equivalent to 50 per cent of 2020 paid fees, capped at a maximum £150,000 or the same cumulative fees offer as above. BUT eligibility for a cash component to this financial package is only available for those exhibitors who did not cancel their attendance at MWC Barcelona 2020.

MWC 2021 rates will also roll-back to those of 2019. The purchase price of all attendee tickets will be returned, 100%, via the original method of payment.

A GSMA statement added: “Our plan to provide this goodwill gesture is not an admission of any liability, and the GSMA stands behind the decision it took to cancel MWC Barcelona 2020.”