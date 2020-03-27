Australia: Nine partners with Grabyo

Nine, the Australian television, digital, video, radio and publishing company, has partnered with Grabyo to strengthen its multi-platform content distribution strategy throughout 2020.

The broadcaster uses Grabyo’s browser-based video platform to clip, edit and share content across its core areas – news, current affairs, sport and entertainment – ensuring Australian audiences can access this content in real-time, wherever they are.

Grabyo’s cloud-native platform will enable Nine to continually produce content remotely without reducing its content output or quality. Its digital and social teams are able to work collaboratively from anywhere across the country using only a laptop with an internet connection to update audiences with breaking news.

The broadcaster will use Grabyo to continually bolster its multi-platform content strategy throughout 2020, delivering sports, entertainment and news clips to its digital channels. Engagement peaks when events are live, and by publishing real-time content, Nine is able to capture and engage vast digital audiences across Australia and around the world.

Elliot Renton, Senior Director and Head of APAC at Grabyo, commented: “Our partnership with Nine Entertainment is a brilliant example of how broadcasters can thrive as disruption takes shape across the broadcast industry. The rapid rise of social video and the emergence of live streaming has dramatically changed the media landscape in Australia and this is driving a real need for lightweight video and cloud technology. Nine’s content strategy is cutting-edge and by delivering tailored content across its digital channels, it is able to super-serve its audiences with the content they want to see. During this uncertain period, Grabyo is proud to deliver a service that supports teams working remotely and allows Nine to enhance their standing with Australian audiences”

Chris Ledlin, Head of Content Strategy & Commercialisation at Nine, added: ‘Grabyo’s cloud platform allows Nine’s broadcast, digital, publishing and radio teams the ability to customise, edit and distribute our premium video content across our core owned and operated platforms including 9Now, Nine.com.au and off-network assets, whether it be teams working remotely or from any of our locations across the country. Grabyo will be an essential product in the months ahead, as Nine’s News and current affairs brands play a critical role in delivering a service to Australian audiences on this unfolding COVID-19 situation.”

Nine uses Grabyo Studio to clip, edit and distribute content directly to its digital platforms. Grabyo has integration partnerships and can deliver content to all major social, mobile and OTT platforms.