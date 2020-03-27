PlayersTV launches exclusively on Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free Smart TV video service that delivers instant access to over 100 free channels, and Players Media Group have announced the exclusive launch of PlayersTV, a new network at the intersection of sports, culture and lifestyle. Available immediately, consumers can watch PlayersTV for free on channel 1003 on Samsung TV Plus, available on all 2016-2020 Samsung Smart TVs.



PlayersTV provides a look into athlete’s passions, interests, and off-the-field pursuits, and blends a variety of mediums from comedies and documentaries, to reality shows and podcasts, all centered on sports, culture and lifestyle.

PlayersTV, which was introduced during NBA All-Star Weekend in February, has content partnerships with athletes from all major sports leagues, including Chris Paul, Vernon Davis, CJ McCollum, Baron Davis and Carmelo Anthony, among others.

“Athletes are producing great content but getting it into the hands of our fans has been an issue for athletes across sports. PlayersTV was developed to tackle that issue head-on. It will be a hub where fans from around the world can access our content and provides us with the opportunity as creators to support each other,” said Chris Paul, NBA player and founder of Oh Dipp!!! Productions

“Samsung TV Plus connects our millions of viewers to content that informs, entertains, and inspires, so it’s only natural that we’ve forged a partnership with PlayersTV to bring our viewers into the lives of word-class athletes,” added Salek Brodsky, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development for Samsung Electronics. “At a time when major sporting events are unfortunately on hold, PlayersTV allows Samsung to connect fans with their favorite athletes in a new way, and is a perfect example of the high-quality programming that Samsung is committed to bringing to our viewers.”