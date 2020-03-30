Asia Pacific to hit 417m SVoD subs by 2025

Despite the negative impact from the coronavirus and the Chinese economic downturn, Asia Pacific will have 417 million SVoD subscriptions by 2025, up from 269 million in 2019.

China will have 269 million SVoD subscriptions in 2025 – or 65 per cent of the region’s total. India will supply a further 45 million – more than double its 2019 total.

Three Chinese companies will top the Asia Pacific SVoD subscriber rankings in 2025 – with two recording 100 million subscribers. Never expected to operate as standalone platforms in China, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video will take fourth and fifth places respectively.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “China will also dominate the SVoD revenue rankings. The top five platforms [Tencent Video, Iqiyi, Netflix, Disney+ and Youku Tudou] will account for two-thirds of the region’s SVoD revenues by 2025.”

Netflix’s revenues will more than double between 2019 and 2025 to $3.19 billion. Disney+ will generate $1 billion in 2025, despite starting only recently.

Murray continued: “Asia Pacific SVoD revenues will reach $18.25 billion in 2025; up by $8 billion on 2019. These forecasts are lower than our previous edition.”



