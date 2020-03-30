Microsoft to acquire Affirmed Networks

Microsoft has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Affirmed Networks. Microsoft valued the 5G software maker at about $1.35 billion (€1.22bn), according to reports.

Affirmed Networks’ fully virtualised, cloud-native mobile network solutions enable operators to simplify network operations, reduce costs and create and launch new revenue-generating services. The company is also said to have held talks with Samsung

A blog post from Microsoft said: “This acquisition will allow us to evolve our work with the telecommunications industry, building on our secure and trusted cloud platform for operators. With Affirmed Networks, we will be able to offer new and innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of operators, including managing their network workloads in the cloud. Previous generations of wireless networks have been based on purpose-built hardware. We believe that with innovation in software and by making use of broadly available cloud computing platforms like Microsoft Azure, operators can deploy and maintain 5G networks and services more efficiently, more cost effectively, more rapidly and more securely.”

“We look forward to building on the great work by Affirmed Networks with its leadership in virtualised mobile networks. Bringing this technology and team of experts into Microsoft allows us to extend our cloud offering to operators everywhere as they increasingly look to run their networks in a hybrid environment. We’re excited about our future together where carriers will be able to better leverage Microsoft’s cloud to improve overall profitability and create new revenue streams,” the post added.