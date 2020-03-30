New Olympics dates; Discovery reacts

The International Olympics Committee (IOC) has confirmed that the next Olympic Games will take place between July 23rd and August 8th 2021 in Tokyo.

The event was scheduled for this summer, but due to mounting pressure related to the ongoing Covid-9 pandemic, it was called off last week.

In a statement, Olympics broadcaster Discovery said: “We are pleased that the IOC and Tokyo 2020 have acted swiftly to reschedule the Games and provide certainty for stakeholders, especially for athletes, fans and brand partners. We look forward to an incredible summer of sport in 2021.”

The Paralympics have also been rescheduled and will now run from August 24th to September 5th 2021.