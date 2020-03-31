EPIC TV and ShowBox now on ZEE5

IN10 Media, a network with diverse offerings in the media and entertainment sector, announces its two-channel content partnership deal with ZEE5, India’s largest ConTech OTT platform. With this partnership, ZEE5 users will have easy access to IN10 Media’s infotainment channel EPIC TV, and youth-centric, 24-hour music channel ShowBox.

With the integration of both these linear television channels on ZEE5 app, users now can watch the wide repertoire of content from EPIC TV’s diverse tales about India to ShowBox’s original and innovative musical programmes anytime, anywhere.

Commenting on the partnership, Adita Jain, AVP – Syndication & Acquisition, IN10 Media, said: “At IN10, our constant endeavor has been to make our unique bouquet of content available through various avenues and platforms for the users’ as per their preference. With an increasing number of people consuming content on-the-go, our association with ZEE5 reinforces our commitment of providing high-quality content with easy accessibility. Our vision is to truly utilize the digital space and continue to explore opportunities to expand our content offering nationally & globally.”

Manpreet Bumrah, Business Development & Commercial Head, ZEE5 India, added “We believe in providing content across languages, genres and clusters, as we aspire to be the super-app of entertainment. The larger vision at ZEE5, is to be able to build a rich repository of varied content across genres that makes a ZEE5 an investment for an individual to enjoy content viewing anytime, anywhere.”