CABSAT 2020 returns to Dubai in October

CABSAT, the leading broadcast, satellite and content exhibition for the MENA region, will return to the Dubai World Trade Centre on October 26th to 28th.

In a statement, show organisers said that in light of the evolving global developments around the Covid-19 virus, they had decided to postpone all up coming DWTC events.

“Whilst the UAE […] has deployed the strictest medical and hygiene protocols, we fully recognise that for some specific shows, we have a high majority of key participants significant to the event’s programme that are unable to travel due to restrictions in their home countries,” said the DWTC. “As such, we have been working closely to assure that our clients’ needs are most effectively addressed, and the delivery of strong international participation considered, in these extraordinary times.”

