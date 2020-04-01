Data: Commercial 5G services in 40 countries

The Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) – which represents companies across the worldwide mobile ecosystem – reports that a total of 70 operators in 40 countries have now launched 3GPP-compliant 5G networks delivering fully mobile 5G services, FWA/home broadband services or both.

Of these commercial networks, GSA data records that there are now 63 operators live with 3GPP-compliant 5G mobile services (57 full launches, six limited availability launches), while 34 have launched 3GPP-compliant 5G FWA or home broadband services (27 full launches, seven limited availability launches). By the end of March 2020, the GSA GAMBoD database included detailed data and analysis on a total of 381 operators in 123 countries that are investing in 5G.

“5G remains on track to become the fastest adopted mobile technology ever,” said Joe Barrett, President, GSA. “Not only are we seeing milestone after milestone being passed in 5G network deployments, but also in commercial 5G device launches. This month alone we’ve hit 70 operators with live 5G services and over 250 announced 5G devices, of which at least 67 are commercially available today. Regulators, operators and vendors are all working hard so that this year will see more spectrum auctioned or allocated, more 5G mobile and fixed wireless access services launched, and even more devices across all form factors come to market.”