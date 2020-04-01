Report: The Mandalorian No 1 original in new Disney+ markets

Parrot Analytics has tracked demand for the series The Mandalorian in the seven European markets where the new Disney+ streaming service launched on March 24th and found that it was the number one digital original series in all seven markets.

In Germany, The Mandalorian was 43.21x more in demand than the average TV series. Not only was the Star Wars spin-off the number one digital original in the market, but it was also the number one most in-demand series overall on March 24th.



In the UK, the series was 34.95x more in demand than the average TV series. In addition to being the number one digital original, it was also the number five overall most in-demand series.

In Italy, The Mandalorian was 32.33x more in-demand than the average TV series. In addition to being the number one most in-demand digital original, the series was also the second most in-demand overall series in the market.

In Spain, the series was 31.96x more in-demand than the average TV series. As the number one digital original, The Mandalorian even beat out one of the country’s most in-demand series, La Casa de Papel. It was also the third most in-demand series overall.

In Switzerland, The Mandalorian was 25.1x more in-demand than the average TV series. It was both the number one digital original and the number one series overall.

In Ireland, the series was 24.45x more in demand than the average TV series. It was also the number five most in-demand series overall.

In Austria, The Mandalorian was 18.03x more in-demand than the average TV series. It was also the number two most in-demand overall series in the market.

On March 24th, the seven European launch markets were all in the top ten global markets for The Mandalorian by per capita demand. The number one market is still the US, but Germany and the UK became the number two and three top markets when Disney+ launched.