Mobile app intelligence specialist Apptopia, and customer engagement platform Braze have revealed key findings from a joint report, 2020: The Year of Streaming, analysing the state of the streaming industry, with streaming poised for a breakout year in 2020.
Disney+ has demonstrated that new streaming services can enter a crowded market and be successful, and in 2020, there will be further new streaming services launching, including Amazon Prime Video Cinema Hub, HBO Max, Peacock, and Quibi. Additionally, global conditions have rapidly changed consumer behaviour, and streaming services are quickly adapting to the new normal. The report compares 35 streaming services over a seven-month period to examine how successful companies used customer engagement strategies to drive business value.
“Apptopia looks at mobile app trends that drive business and consumer behaviour, and we’ve been looking for ways to extend our dataset to dive deeper and identify the reasons behind these trends,” advised Adam Blacker, VP, Insights of Apptopia. “We were enthusiastic to partner with Braze on this report to do exactly this. The findings of the report demonstrate that 2020 is going to be the year of streaming and dive into how new and existing streaming services can be successful in this new environment.”
“With the proliferation of streaming options over the years, today’s consumers are overwhelmed with choice,” noted Myles Kleeger, President and Chief Customer Officer of Braze. “The report proves that content combined with the right customer engagement strategies not only delivers relevant experiences, but also drives business growth. The best practices outlined in the report can really help any brand looking to connect with their customers in a relevant way.”
Key findings of the report include:
Looking ahead to the rest of 2020, customers are going to be presented with more streaming options than ever before, according to the report. To stay relevant and binge-worthy, it’s critical for new and existing streaming services to use customer engagement strategies that create personalised experiences and provide value to every customer, it advises.
Related posts:
Copyright Advanced Television Ltd © 2001–2020
Maintained by Elrond Limited
Our Website uses cookies to improve your experience. Please visit our Privacy Policy page for more information about cookies and how we use them.Close
You must be logged in to post a comment Login