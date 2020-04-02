Rick and Morty returns to E4 in May

April 2, 2020
Adult Swim has revealed the midseason return of Rick and Morty during the US network’s annual April Fools’ stunt, treating fans to a new trailer.

The remaining five episodes of season four will be coming to E4 in May. Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, the Emmy-winning animated comedy series follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe.

The fourth season’s UK broadcast rights form part of a partnership with Adult Swim – the brand behind Rick and Morty.


