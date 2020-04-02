Rick and Morty returns to E4 in May

Adult Swim has revealed the midseason return of Rick and Morty during the US network’s annual April Fools’ stunt, treating fans to a new trailer.

The remaining five episodes of season four will be coming to E4 in May. Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, the Emmy-winning animated comedy series follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe.

The fourth season’s UK broadcast rights form part of a partnership with Adult Swim – the brand behind Rick and Morty.