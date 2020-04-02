StarzPlay on Roku in UK & Mexico

Starz, a Lionsgate company, has announced that StarzPlay, its international premium streaming service, is now available on Roku streaming players and Roku TV models in the UK and Mexico. Consumers can sign up for a 7-day free trial before committing to a £4.99 monthly subscription in the UK and $3.99 in Mexico.

“Television viewers around the world continue to look for new ways to access premium content and this partnership ensures thousands of hours of exclusive StarzPlay content is available to Roku users in Mexico and the UK,” said Superna Kalle, Executive Vice President, International Digital Networks for Starz. “We look forward to delivering STARZPLAY’s vast library of compelling series and films and a great user experience to an expanded customer base.”

”Starz is a popular entertainment destination on the Roku platform in the US and we are excited to bring their premium content to Roku users in UK and Mexico through its international streaming service,” said Yulia Poltorak, Director Content Distribution at Roku. “StarzPlay is a great destination for consumers for watching popular movies and original productions such as Spartacus and The Spanish Princess.”