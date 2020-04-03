This Country bows out with 52m iPlayer requests

Across the three series and the special, This Country has been requested over 52 million times on iPlayer making it one of the biggest BBC Three comedies since the channel went online in 2016. The figure puts it on a par with Fleabag, BBC Three’s most requested comedy since going online in 2016.

At present, season one has over 23 million requests, season two nearly over 20 million and season three over 8 million, with over half the requests for series three amongst the 16-34 year old age group. Since series three launched on Feb 17th, just over half of total requests have come from previous episodes of This Country which, says the BBC, illustrates the value of long term availability for audiences of scripted content in iPlayer.



Fiona Campbell, Controller BBC Three, said: “Filling the gap left by This Country is not going to be easy, it was a truly unique comedy and these numbers are a rich reward for the whole team involved in the show. Additionally, it once again proves that there aren’t many places better than BBC Three for growing new comedy and bringing it to wide audiences.”

Shane Allen, Controller, Comedy Commissioning, added: “This Country has gone from very humble cult origins with two unknown writer performers to a modern classic sitcom over the course of its run. We’re forever grateful to Charlie and Daisy for their intimate, affectionate and hilarious portrait of an over-looked part of rural Britain. BBC Three’s track record in bringing brand new talent to national prominence is second to none.”