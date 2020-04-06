Forecast: E. Europe to add 10m digital pay-TV subs

Eastern Europe will add nearly 10 million digital pay-TV subscribers between 2019 and 2025 to take its total to 77 million. However, the region still had 15.4 million analogue cable subscribers by end-2019.



Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research, explained: “The number of pay-TV subscribers in Eastern Europe will decline from 83 million in the peak year of 2018 to 78 million in 2025. Migration married with low birth rates mean that populations will fall in 14 of the 22 countries that we cover between 2019 and 2025.”

The number of TV households will fall in 16 countries between 2019 and 2025 – with the region’s TV households dropping by 2.2 million over this period.

Russia will account for half of the region’s pay TV subscribers in 2025, but it will lose 2.9 million pay-TV subs between 2019 and 2025. The number of pay-TV subscribers will fall in six countries between 2019 and 2025.