France: Salto launch delayed

The commercial launch of French SVoD service Salto looks likely to be delayed until early autumn, amid the Covid-19 crisis.

But the joint venture – backed by TF1, M6 and PSB Group France Télévisions – will still commence Beta testing in June as originally planned confirmed a representative from the company following a virtual supervisory board meeting last week.

Headed by Thomas Follin, the platform would have initially rolled out during the first quarter of 2020. The service will offer around 15,000 hours of on-demand programming at launch, including movies, TV series, documentaries, news and children’s show, with a subscription costing between €5 and €10 a month.