UEFA scraps 3pm TV blackout

UEFA has lifted broadcast restrictions on Premier League games kicking off at 3pm, allowing those fixtures to be show live on TV for the rest of the season – assuming the season is able to eventually resume.

A UEFA statement read: “Taking into account the current exceptional circumstances, UEFA has lifted the ‘blocked hours’ protection granted to the UEFA Member Associations for England and Scotland for the remainder of the 2019/20 football season, following requests from the relevant National Associations as a result of measures taken in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The news lends weight to the rumours that the Premier League is developing plans for teams to play televised games in isolated camps in the midlands and London over June and July, in order to try and finish the 2019/20 season. Plans have been drawn up to televise all remaining 92 matches, with a number of fixtures every day over the summer. Some may even be aired on terrestrial television.