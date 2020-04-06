Virgin Media offers another 18 free channels

Virgin Media is giving its TV customers 18 of its most popular entertainment channels at no extra cost until May 2nd. Available immediately, entertainment channels such as Comedy Central, Discovery, Fox, Gold and MTV will be free to all TV customers.

This follows the news that Virgin Media has also given its TV customers free access to a number of top kids TV channels such as Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon until April 21st.

For extra flexibility, there’s also a thousand episodes On Demand. Eligible customers don’t have to do anything and there will be no change to their contract.



The full line up of extra channels: