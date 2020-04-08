beIN freezes Turkey football payment

beIN is reportedly freezing payments for Turkey’s first division football games that have been suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Bloomberg reports that the Qatari broadcaster sent a letter to Turkey’s Football Federation saying it didn’t make approximately $30 million of payments that were due since the games were postponed last month.

beIN has already paid 75 per cent of the $500 million it owes for the current season, but the balance will remain on hold until there is more clarity on when matches will resume. Representatives for beIN and Turkish football authorities have thus far declined to comment.

This week beIN said it will allow subscribers to defer payments for the next two months and get some other entertainment services for free.