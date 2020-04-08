Insight TV offers free VoD

Insight TV is extending its free trial period to 30 days in support of those honoring stay-at-home policies invoked globally due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These difficult times can be isolating and lonely, but the television industry has risen to the occasion to provide people with access to content that gives us all a sense of community,” said Rian Bester, CEO, Insight TV. “We wanted to do our part to offer viewers a way to escape into the extraordinary with our vast library of one-of-a-kind series and specials. It’s Insight TV’s way of trying to keep spirits up while encouraging people to stay at home to ensure the well-being of those around us.”

Titles available include eSports documentary Modern Day Gladiators, Dan Fogler meeting martial arts masters in Story of Masters, car culture show Car Crews with Supercar Blondie and many more.