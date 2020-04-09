Covid-19 workshops track created for SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tea Expo 2020

SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo will feature learnings from the coronavirus crisis during a special workshops track. “Lessons Learned from the COVID-19 Pandemic” will examine new strategies for managing workforces and maintaining operational performance amid shifts in usage, as well how cable and new partners can foster cross-industry innovation to leverage new health and safety applications during public emergencies.
The special track will be part of the Fall Technical Forum workshops produced jointly by SCTE•ISBE, CableLabs and NCTA for Cable-Tec Expo 2020, which will be held Oct. 13-16 in Denver. The due date for all Fall Technical Forum abstracts has been extended to May 8th. Suggested topics for the new track include:
Track: Lessons Learned from Covid-19 Pandemic
“Cable’s outstanding performance and its support for connected technology partners during the current crisis provides a solid foundation on which to build a playbook of strategies and procedures for response to future emergencies,” said Chris Bastian, senior vice president, engineering and CTIO of SCTE•ISBE. “’Lessons Learned from the Covid-19 Pandemic’ will focus our attention on implications of changing usage behaviors, ideas for remote operational protocols, and the value of collaborative partnerships that will result in new applications – all of which can lead to safer, more connected communities.”
